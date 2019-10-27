WHITEHALL – Whitehall High School senior Jackson VanBergen has had success on the tennis courts, baseball field and in the classroom.
He’s using that success in his experience as the new student member of the Whitehall District Schools board of education.
In that role, VanBergen will, at meetings, advise the school board about activities in the district’s schools and will have the opportunity to comment on issues. The student member, however, cannot cast votes.
The son of Brad and Erika VanBergen, last Saturday (Oct. 19) Jackson advanced to the Division 4 state semifinal round in the First Singles flight before falling to eventual state champion William Cooksey of University Liggett in a competitive three-set match (4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1).
VanBergen, in his senior tennis season, surpassed the 100-win career mark and is the first singles regional champion.
He is also a member of the William D. Munroe National Honor Society Chapter and participated in the Business Professionals of America. His class schedule includes Economics, Government, CAD 110, Wood Shop, online English 101 at Muskegon Community College and an internship at Aludyne in Montague.
VanBergen plans to attend Aquinas College in Grand Rapids to study Business Sports Management and to play tennis.
The senior said he heard about the opportunity for a student board member, so he talked to High School Principal Dale McKenzie.
“I want to thank Mr. McKenzie and Mr. McDowell (Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell) for this opportunity,” he said.
Jackson’s older brother, Judson VanBergen had previously served on the school board his senior year. He is now a student at Ferris State University.