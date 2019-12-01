MONTAGUE – One lucky student at Montague High School could win a Ford Fusion as part the Ride With Pride program.
In order to qualify for the program students had to sign a pledge stating that they would not drink alcohol, use tobacco, do drugs, drive distracted or have behavioral referrals at the school.
The program is done in collaboration with the high school, local law enforcement and Lakeshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership.
Despite being a new program at the school, Ride With Pride has been in effect at other schools across the county. Principal Troy Moran said the district was approached by school board member Tom Johnson about getting involved.
Johnson is a detective sergeant for the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to encouraging students to abstain from drugs and alcohol, the district is also tying Ride With Pride into their PBIS program.
“So it (Ride With Pride) has been going on for four or five years. It also connects to our positive behavior intervention support program, PBIS,” said Moran. “Within the county we are one of the last schools to get involved. Others have not, but what Montague has done differently is we continued our DARE program with Mr. Fessler, so Montague is very active with law enforcement at our schools.”
Mr. Fessler is Jim Fessler, an officer with the Montague Police Department.
By signing the pledge the kids are committing to being True Blue to the Core. Which includes being committed to the principals of community, ownership, respect and excellence.
The school is tying Ride With Pride into the idea of ownership.
“We are able to kick off our Ride With Pride with also owning your behavior, owning your grade, owning your emotions, owning your reactions to certain situations and possibly owning a car as well,” said Moran.
Vice Principal Pat Collins said since launching Ride With Pride the behavioral referrals at the school have gone down. However, he said referrals were already low before the program.
Out of the 456 students that attend the school the majority of them have signed the pledge. For the students that don’t have a license the school will have other prizes available.
The drawing for the car will be on May 15.