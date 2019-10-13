October is Michigan College Month, and high schools across Michigan have hosted or will host college registration and financial aid events.
This is the fourth annual Michigan College Month, it was created by former governor Rick Snyder, who served from 2011 to 2019. Current governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has continued the tradition.
Michigan College Month is one of three parts of the College Bound Michigan (CBMI) initiative to get students going to college. The other parts include the College Cash Campaign and College Decision Day.
Michigan College Month is part of a larger national movement to have students complete at least one college application, and fill out the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) form by the end of October.
At Whitehall High School Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell e-mailed that the school hosted a parent “Paying for College” night. Other activities scheduled for October include daily presentations going over options for students after they graduate college.
These options are not limited strictly to a university setting. Other options to be discussed will include military and trade school. A presentation will also be held to discuss the Muskegon Area Promise, a scholarship program that promises to pay a student’s first two years of college if they attend either Muskegon Community College (MCC) or Baker College of Muskegon.
McDowell e-mailed that students will receive various incentives for dressing in gear from their favorite colleges and universities. Senior students will also be given time during the day to work on college applications, scholarships and financial aid forms.
Reeths-Puffer Schools Superintendent Steve Edwards e-mailed that the district has three goals for their high school senior students this month: apply to three to five schools by the end of October, file their FAFSA paperwork and to begin looking for scholarships.
To do this Reeths-Puffer is bringing in people that work in admissions from different colleges and universities to talk to students. There will also be field trips planned to different colleges, employers, and other post-secondary options students may consider after high school.
The district is also hosting an event for parents called Paying for College. The first event was on Oct. 9, the second event will be on Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Paying for College will help families file their FAFSA form. There will be representatives from both MCC and Baker College in attendance.
Seniors can participate in a raffle for prizes at Reeths-Puffer High School. They are entered in to win prizes after they complete an activity.
Activities include: completing applications, sharing the decisions received for the application, filing FAFSA and more. Fridays the staff will be wearing their college or post-secondary apparel.
The Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS) is also getting in on the fun.
On Oct. 9 the district held a College and Career Information Night for parents and students. On Oct. 23 the school will be having a FAFSA workshop at 6 p.m.
The school will be having college representatives visit the school district during the month of October. The school is also doing a college and career door decorating contest as well.
Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson e-mailed that on Nov. 14 there will be a planned field trip to MCC for students. He also e-mailed to say that several universities have waived their application fees this month.
Colleges to do this include: Wayne State University, Saginaw Valley State University, Baker College and Central Michigan University.