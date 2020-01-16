DALTON TWP. – A suspect has been arrested by the Michigan State Police (MSP) in the hit-and-run incident involving two 14-year-old siblings on Tuesday, Jan.14.
Reeths-Puffer eighth grader Tajen Pannell, and his sister were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a Russell Road bus stop. According to a statement made by the MSP earlier today (Wednesday, Jan. 15) they now have a suspect in custody.
According to the statement, “Through continued investigation by MSP Rockford detectives and troopers throughout yesterday and this morning, a suspect vehicle and driver were developed [sic]. The suspect vehicle was recovered with damage consistent with the crash, and the suspect driver, a 22-year-old Twin Lake man, was arrested this morning for hit and run causing serious injury and moving violation causing serious injury.
“The suspect is lodged at the Muskegon Co. Jail. The 14-year-old victim remains at Helen Devos Hospital in Grand Rapids. The incident remains under investigation.”
Tajen Pannell was first admitted to Mercy Health Hackley Campus following the incident, but was later transported to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids that same Tuesday. The extent of his injuries are still unknown, but school superintendent Steve Edwards had e-mailed that Pannell is believed to have at least two broken legs.
His sister, who’s name was not released, only sustained minor injuries.
“According to an eyewitness, the bus was stopped with the red flashers fully operational. The car approached from the rear and passed the stopped bus, when the accident occurred,” e-mailed Edwards on Jan. 14.
In his e-mails Edwards said students at the Middle School were made aware of the situation during their second hour classes.
People are asked to report any additional information they can regarding the incident. To make a report people can call either the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411, Muskegon County Dispatch at 231-722-3524 or the Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.