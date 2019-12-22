MUSKEGON – In 2018, machine/ engineering students, and one allied health student at the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center (MACTC) came together to work on a special project.
The project was to create a workstation for Montague student Payton Hunter. Hunter at the time was in second grade, and due to mobility and visual disabilities struggled to view and interact with her school materials.
The new workstation that was created allowed her to better interact with classroom materials, and from the project a new class was created at the MACTC.
The Bio Tech and Engineering class combines students from machine/engineering, allied health; and the internet, network and securities classes at the tech center.
“The class came from the Payton project, because that was just a project that the kids were working on, the health science kids and the machine and engineering kids. [...] We hear from employers all the time, that kids are missing the empathy, the collaboration. So we thought, ‘wait we watched this happen up hear,’ and see if we can duplicate it,” said instructor Kathy Van Til.
The class is made up of 12 seniors, the seniors are broken up to three groups of four students, and work to solve real problems for real clients. Like Payton, these clients have disabilities, and the students work to figure out ways they can make things a little bit easier for them.
“They all have real clients, they interview clients, they all have real clients. So they build empathy. So they come back here and do some brainstorming. They define the problem, like what do they think having talked to the client what is the problem, said Van Til.
“Then they create a solution to that via brainstorming.”
The class currently has three clients, one of which is Payton. Van Til said Payton has grown some since 2018, and no longer fits at her original workstation.
“Her knees were hurting so she had to turn her knees out, so they cut the back out of the desk and enable her to get into her desk,” said VanTil.
In addition to fixing and modifying her workstation at school, the students are also working on a device that would allow her to get on the couch without her parents assisting her.
Other clients include a photographer with multiple sclerosis and a man with cerebral palsy.
The photographer, who’s first name is Candace, said she wanted a device that could help her operate her camera. She also wanted something that would help her put her hair in a ponytail.
“They fabricated an over the door thing where her arm rested and then she was able to do that (put her hair in a ponytail),” said Van Til.
Their other client, who’s name is Jésus, wanted something that could assist him with eating a meal. Van Til said when he eats he gets food all over himself.
“When they interviewed him, finding out what was important for him, his goal is to feed himself and not look like a kindergartner,” said Van Til.
The work the student are doing for these clients is free, and they are doing it for the learning experience.
In the Bio Tech and Engineering class students are learning to not only collaborate and think outside the box, but also what it is like to fail, and then start over.
Van Til said a lot of employers have told the MACTC that students entering the job market don’t know how to collaborate with one another, or think up different solutions to a problem. Instead, they ask an employer how they want something done, then put in ear buds and get to work.
Failure is also a really important lesson as well. Learning how to react adversity when a solution doesn’t work out is also an important skill to develop. Van Til said most students aren’t getting those sorts of experiences in their other classes.