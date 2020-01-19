Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. High 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.