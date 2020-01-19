MUSKEGON – The Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon, a state-of-the-art career prep center, launched a major rebrand to reflect the school’s dedication to providing a future-focused education to Muskegon Area students.
Interior and exterior signs will soon be installed with an energized color palette of bright blue, orange and green paired with bold new lettering featuring the abbreviated “CTC” – the name students and employers regularly use when referring to the school.
The rebrand will be celebrated during an open house called “Connect with Tech” on January 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The rebrand was in response to a poll that concluded that many parents are not aware of the types of services the center provides—even though they are aware the center exists.
Stephanie Hoekenga, Student Outreach Specialist at the CTC, said, “Since the center opened in 2005, we have added new classes, increased the number of college credits available, and expanded programs for middle school and adult learners. Our instructors are top-notch, students earn their way into national competitions, and employers are eager to hire them. The goal of this rebrand is to tell the public that we’re so much more than we were 15 years ago!”
Key marketing messages or “cornerstones” are threaded throughout the rebrand and were determined by hosting a series of focus groups with current, past, and potential students; educators; staff; and employers. Those cornerstones identify the center as a leader in hands-on-learning, an institute that empowers students for their future, equips students to excel, and allows them to explore and accelerate their career.
All these are summed up in the CTC’s new tagline, “Future. Focused.”
“By being future-focused, our hope is for our students to make a personal connection to their learning. Learning that’s based on real-world projects and authentic experiences that will accelerate their future,” shared CTC Principal Kyle Fiebig.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. the Career Tech Center will open its doors to the public to celebrate the rebrand and its 15-year anniversary. Classrooms and labs will be filled with guests and staff, while current students will answer questions and tell about their CTC experience.
There will be equipment demonstrations, samples of student work, hands-on activities, and refreshments provided by Hospitality & Food Management students. In the CTC’s conference center, local manufacturers who are part of the school’s Modern Manufacturing Career Day will be present to answer questions and discuss career opportunities.
Representatives from colleges, universities, trade schools, and the military will also be on site. CTC enrollment forms will be available for interested high school sophomores and juniors in the center’s Student Commons.
For more information on the Career Tech Center or any of its 16 career-prep programs, visit muskegonctc.org