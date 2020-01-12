MONTAGUE – The Montague FFA will be having their Teddy Bear Toss on Tuesday, Jan. 21 during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game versus Shelby.
The basketball game will begin at 7 p.m., and teddy bears will be available for $5 during first half. At halftime the people who have purchased bears will have a chance to throw the bears at a target set up on the court.
The person who throws their teddy bear closest to the target will win a gift card.
The bears from the Teddy Bear Toss are donated to the Billy Bear Hug program of The William B. Wondergem Foundation for Children. The foundation provides care packages to children being treated for life threatening illnesses at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and other West Michigan facilities.