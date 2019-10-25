RAVENNA Twp. – A 19-year-old woman was killed when the SUV she was driving struck a semi trailer at the intersection of Ellis Road and Ravenna Road last night.
According to a press release from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 24 at approximately 7:00 p.m., an SUV was westbound Ellis Rd and failed to stop for the stop sign at S Ravenna Rd. The SUV collided into the side of a trailer of a northbound semi-truck.
The SUV then left the roadway and hit the ditch on the east side of S Ravenna Rd. The SUV was occupied by the driver and a front passenger.
The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the SUV was transported to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is continuing the investigation. MCSO was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, ProMED, Ravenna Fire Department, Moorland Township Fire Department, Casnovia Township Fire Department, and Conklin Fire Department.