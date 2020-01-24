Today

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.