Muskegon – Give the gift of yourself this holiday season and volunteer to ring bells for The Salvation Army.
The organization’s 2019 Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday, November 15 at more than 28 locations in the community and continues through Christmas Eve, every day except Sundays.
“It’s a fun thing for an individual, family, church, business or service club to do to get in the holiday spirit and make a difference for those in need in our community,” said Majors Mark and Valerie Nance with The Salvation Army. “We encourage people to sign up early to get their first pick for the day, time and location they would like to bell ring.”
All of the money donated to the red kettles stays in the community to fund Salvation Army programs year-round, including emergency rent and utility assistance, food pantry, youth and senior programs, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas Toy Shop and Turning Point outpatient addiction rehabilitation.
“This year has been particularly tough for many families,” said Majors Mark and Valerie Nance with The Salvation Army. “More people are coming to us for help as they try to make ends meet. We have faith that the community, will come together to meet the needs of those who are struggling.”
If you or your group would like to bell ring for The Salvation Army this holiday season, contact visit registertoring.com to sign up online or contact Major Mark Nance at office 231-773-3284 or cell 231-740-2173
In addition to bell ringing, the Salvation Army has many other holiday volunteer needs including its Turkey Run, Christmas Toy Shop, Food Packing and Sorting and much more. Please contact Major Valerie Nance at office: 231-773-3284.