Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MINOR EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOUTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH WILL GENERATE 6 TO 10 FOOT WAVES NORTH OF HOLLAND ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME MINOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&