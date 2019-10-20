Monday, Oct. 21
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY - Meets at 6:00 p.m. 803 E. Colby, Whitehall.
CITY OF MONTAGUE COUNCIL - Meets at Council Chambers on the lower level of City Hall, 8778 Ferry St., at 5:30 p.m.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA) - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven.
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 5 p.m. at the Township Hall. 4545 Nestrom Road.
MUSKEGON COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
OCEANA MARSP - Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hart United Methodist Church. 308 South State Street.
THE WESTSHORE MICHIGAN TRANSPLANT SUPPORT GROUP THROUGH OF GIFT OF LIFE MICHIGAN - Meets at the Scottville Senior Center on Main St. in Scottville at 7 p.m. For more information call Dianne Longo (231) 462-3578 or email at happyheart719@yahoo.com.
NORTH MUSKEGON CITY COUNCIL - Meets 6 p.m., at the City Hall, 1502 Ruddiman Drive, North Muskegon.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL - Meets 7:30 p.m., White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way.
BOOK NOOK TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE - 5:45-6:45, Book Nook and Java Shop 8744 Ferry Street, Montague. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CITY OF WHITEHALL COUNCIL - Meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St.
DALTON TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets 6 p.m. at the Dalton Township Hall, 1616 E. Riley Thompson Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the United Methodist Church of Montague, 8555 Cook St. each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church, 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
HOLTON-TWIN LAKE LIONS CLUB - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Northside Pub, 2353 Holton Rd., Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10, 3850 White Lake Dr., Whitehall, in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
OCEANA CO. LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE - Meets at 11:00 a.m. at the Oceana Co. Services Building, 844 S. Griswold, Hart, in the conference room.
GRANT TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 7:30 p.m. in the township hall, 7140 S. Oceana Drive, Rothbury.
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p..m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
WHITE LAKE COMMUNITY DISTRICT LIBRARY BOARD - Meets at 5:15 p.m., at the library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
CREATIVE WRITING - “Left to Write” meets 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Donna Iverson is the facilitator.
Thursday, Oct. 24
OCEANA CO. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS - Meets 11:30 a.m., in the Board Conference Room, Oceana County Building, 100 State St., Hart.
MONTAGUE FIRE DISTRICT AUTHORITY - Meets at 7 p.m. at the Montague Fire Station, 5085 Wilcox St., Montague.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Drive, Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
Friday, Oct. 25
Saturday, Oct. 26
WHITE LAKE FORUM - Meets at 9:00 a.m. at White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague. An open discussion of issues of the day.