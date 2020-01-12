Monday, Jan. 13
BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP - Meets at 6:30 p.m., at the Township Hall, 1491 Owasippe Road, Twin Lake.
CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, 7577 W. Cleveland Rd.
DALTON TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meetings are held at 6 p.m. at Dalton Township Hall, 1616 E. Riley Thompson Rd., Muskegon.
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP BOARD WORK SESSION - Meets 10 a.m. at the Township Hall. 4545 Nestrom Road.
MONTAGUE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Board of Education will meet at the Montague High School CAT Lab, 4900 Stanton Blvd., at 6 p.m.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY - WL Chapter meets at 7 p.m. at the Montague Methodist Church on the corner of Cook and Hancock, Montague.
MONTAGUE ATHLETIC BOOSTERS - Meets 7:30 p.m. at Montague High School.
MONTAGUE PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 8778 Ferry Street at 6:00 p.m.
SONS OF THE AMERICAN LEGION WHITEHALL - Meets 6:30 p.m., at the Algot Johnson Post 69, 803 E. Colby St., Whitehall.
COASTAL COMMUNICATORS - 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL - Meets 7:30 p.m., White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way.
BELLWETHER HARBOR HEALING HEARTS - A Companion Animal Grief Support Group meets 6-7 p.m., at Bellwether Harbor, 7645 W. 48th St., Fremont.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
CFI CAFÉ INQUIRY - Meets 6:00 p.m., at Brooklyn Bagel, 2111 Apple Ave., Muskegon. Free informal discussion.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
MUSKEGON CO. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE VFW AUXILIARY - Meets at 6:30 p.m., 9370 Walsh Rd., Montague.
CITY OF WHITEHALL COUNCIL - Meets at 6 p.m. at the Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St. Work session at 5 p.m.
COFFEE BREAK BIBLE STUDY - Meets from 9:30-11 a.m. at New Era Reformed Church.
FLEET RESERVE ASSOCIATION - Meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Montague VFW Hall.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
HOLTON-TWIN LAKE LIONS CLUB - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Northside Pub.
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7:00 p.m. at the Township Hall, 8915 Whitbeck Rd.
VILLAGE OF ROTHBURY PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Ave.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the Montague United Methodist Church each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
WHITE LAKE AREA SPORTFISHING ASSOCIATION (W.L.A.S.A.) - Meets 7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10 in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, on the corner of Chase and Post in Montague.
HOLTON TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 7:00 p.m., at the Holton Township Hall, 6511 Holton Whitehall Rd.
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p.m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.
PICK-YOUR-OWN-BOOK CLUB - 5:30 p.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 9530 Holton-Duck Lake Rd., Holton.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION - Meets at 10 a.m., at the offices of the Muskegon County Road Commission, 7700 E Apple Avenue.
AMERICAN LEGION ALGOT JOHNSON POST #69 - Meets 6:00 p.m. at 803 E. Colby, Whitehall.
CHRIST THE ROCK WORLD HARVEST CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Clothing & Houseware Pantry open every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 6985 Indian Bay Rd., Montague. 893-8900.
LEBANON LUTHERAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., hot breakfast available at 8:30 a.m., 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 893-5745.
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD CLUB PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6681 Automobile Road at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at Gerber Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, Fremont at 7:30 p.m.
WHITE LAKE OPTIMISTS (Friends of Youth) - Meets at 6:00 p.m. at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague.
LAKETON TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets 6 p.m., at the Township Hall, 2735 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 W. White Lake Drive., Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
MEN AT PEACE - A group for men working on peace with God, other and themselves will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship House, 4687 Church St., Montague. For more info. call Dan at 231-670-0972.
12 STEPS FOR FOOD - Meets 4:00-5:00 p.m., 2330 Holton Rd., Muskegon.
Friday, Jan. 17
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.