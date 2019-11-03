Monday, Nov. 4
CITY OF MONTAGUE COUNCIL - Meets at Council Chambers on the lower level of City Hall, 8778 Ferry St., at 5:30 p.m.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA) - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven.
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP PARKS AND RECREATION - Meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd., Whitehall.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
WHITEHALL ATHLETIC BOOSTERS - Meets 7 p.m. at Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Dr..
NORTH MUSKEGON CITY COUNCIL - Meets 6 p.m., at the City Hall, 1502 Ruddiman Drive, North Muskegon.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL - Meets 7:30 p.m., White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way.
COASTAL COMMUNICATORS - 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.. Join us as a guest or membe ===r to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
CROCHETING THROUGH GRIEF - 4:00-5:30 p.m., Hospice of Michigan Office, 5177 US-10, Ludington. To register, call 231-845-3423.
BOOK BUZZ - Book club, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster, Muskegon. Share and discuss your favorite books. Coffee provided.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
WHITEHALL CITY PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6 p.m. in the council room, Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church.
GRANT TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, 7140 S. Oceana Dr., Rothbury.
MUSKEGON CO. COURTS/PUBLIC SAFETY & HUMAN SERVICES COMM. - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
MUSKEGON CO. PUBLIC WORKS AND WAYS AND MEANS - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7 p.m. at Township Hall, 6556 Sweeter Rd., Twin Lake.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the Montague United Methodist Church each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL MASONS - Meets at 7:30 p.m., at Masonic Lodge, Montague, corner of Whitbeck and Dowling.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) - Meets from 7 - 9 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1011 2nd Avenue, Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE EAGLES - Meets at 7 p.m., 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10 in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
CHEMOURS ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT COMMITTEE (CEIC) - Meets at 7:00 p.m. at White River Township Hall, 7386 Post Rd., Montague. All CEIC meetings are open to the public.
WEST SHORE CHORUS OF SWEET ADELINES - Meets every Tuesday, 7:-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry Street, Norton Shores. A capella singing is free to women of all ages. Call 231-750-5153 or www.westshorechorus.com for information.
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p..m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
CHRIST THE ROCK WORLD HARVEST CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Clothing & Houseware Pantry open every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 6985 Indian Bay Rd., Montague. 893-8900.
LEBANON LUTHERAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m., hot breakfast available at 8:30 a.m., 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 893-5745.
PARKINSON’S POWER SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at 10 a.m., at the Norton Shores Library Community Room, 705 Seminole Rd.
WHITE LAKE VFW POST 3256 - Meets at 7:00 p.m. at 9370 Walsh Rd., Montague.
ALZHEIMER’S & DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP - Meets 6:00-7:00 p.m., in the White Lake Community Library Legacy Room, 3900 White Lake Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 7
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6:00 p.m. in the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd., Whitehall.
OCEANA CO. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION - Meets 3 p.m. in the Board Conference Room, Oceana Co. Building 100 State St., Hart.
OCEANA CO. PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Board Conference Room Oceana County Building, 100 State St., Hart.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at 7 p.m. at Lake Woods Nursing Rehabilitation Center, 1684 Vulcan, Muskegon, in the activity/dining room.
AMATEUR (HAM) RADIO CLUB - MUSKEGON AREA AMATEUR RADIO COUNCIL - Meets at 7 p.m. at 2888 Scenic Dr.
ART (ADDICTS RECOVERING TOGETHER) CLASS - Meets at 7 p.m. at New Era Reformed Church, 4775 S. First St.
WHITEHALL-MONTAGUE LIONS CLUB - Meets at 6 p.m. at the Algot-Johnson American Legion Hall, 803 E. Colby St., Whitehall. Need glasses but can’t afford them. Call 672-3201 for screening.
WHITE RIVER STEELHEADERS - Social hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Montague VFW, 9370 Walsh Road, Montague.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Drive Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375. or crwhitehall@outlook.com
LEBANON LUTHERAN CHURCH FOOD PANTRY - Every Thursday, dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, 893-5745. Starting Sept. 12.
MEN AT PEACE - A group for men working on peace with God, other and themselves will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Friendship House, 4687 Church St., Montague. For more info. call Dan at 231-670-0972.
Friday, Nov. 8
