Monday, Jan. 6
CITY OF MONTAGUE COUNCIL - Meets at Council Chambers on the lower level of City Hall, 8778 Ferry St., at 5:30 p.m.
DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSA) - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven.
FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP PARKS AND RECREATION - Meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd., Whitehall.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
WHITEHALL ATHLETIC BOOSTERS - Meets 7 p.m. at Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Dr..
NORTH MUSKEGON CITY COUNCIL - Meets 6 p.m., at the City Hall, 1502 Ruddiman Drive, North Muskegon.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL - Meets 7:30 p.m., White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way.
COASTAL COMMUNICATORS - 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
WEIGHT WATCHERS - Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
CROCHETING THROUGH GRIEF - 4:00-5:30 p.m., Hospice of Michigan Office, 5177 US-10, Ludington. To register, call 231-845-3423.
BOOK BUZZ - Book club, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster, Muskegon. Share and discuss your favorite books. Coffee provided.
WHITE RIVER ROCK CLUB - Meets at 6:00 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3600 White Lake Drive, Whitehall. Subject: White Lake land formations with Kurt Koella.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
WHITEHALL CITY PLANNING COMMISSION - Meets at 6 p.m. in the council room, Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby.
MUSKEGON CO. COURTS/PUBLIC SAFETY & HUMAN SERVICES COMM. - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
FOOD ADDICTS IN RECOVERY (FA) - Meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Holton United Methodist Church.
GRANT TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, 7140 S. Oceana Dr., Rothbury.
CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD - Meets at 7 p.m. at Township Hall, 6556 Sweeter Rd., Twin Lake.
GRIEF HEALING SUPPORT GROUP - Harbor Hospice offers a variety of weekly and monthly grief support groups in Muskegon and Shelby. Check out our websitewww.HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support/ or call the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 for more info.
THE WHITE LAKE ALANON GROUP - Meets at the Montague United Methodist Church each Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL MASONS - Meets at 7:30 p.m., at Masonic Lodge, Montague, corner of Whitbeck and Dowling.
MONTAGUE/WHITEHALL ROTARY - Meets Tuesdays, 12:10 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles Aerie 3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) - Meets from 7 - 9 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1011 2nd Avenue, Muskegon.
WHITE LAKE EAGLES - Meets at 7 p.m., 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
WHITE LAKE TOASTMASTERS - Meets at 7 a.m. at the Arconic Plant 10 in the Executive Conference Room. Jim 894-8525.
CHEMOURS ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT COMMITTEE (CEIC) - Meets at 7:00 p.m. at White River Township Hall, 7386 Post Rd., Montague. All CEIC meetings are open to the public.
WEST SHORE CHORUS OF SWEET ADELINES - Meets every Tuesday, 7:-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry Street, Norton Shores. A capella singing is free to women of all ages. Call 231-750-5153 or www.westshorechorus.com for information.
SMART RECOVERY FOR TEENS - Meets every Tuesday, 4:30-5:30 p..m., at HealthWest Transition Age Services facility, 131 E. Apple Ave., 3rd Floor, Muskegon. For teens ages 13+.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
LAKESHORE TRANSPLANT SUPPORT GROUP - Meets at 7 p.m. at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
WOMEN’S DIVISION CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - Meets at 12 p.m. at the Muskegon Country Club. Call 206-3676 for reservations.
WHITE LAKE FIRE AUTHORITY - Meets 6 p.m. at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall.
CREATIVE WRITING - “Left to Write” meets 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Donna Iverson is the facilitator.
Thursday, Jan. 9
MUSKEGON CO. COMM. DEV./TRANSPORTATION/PUBLIC WORKS - 3:30 p.m., in the Board of Commissioners Room, 4th Floor, Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon.
FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS COUNSELING WITH S.C.O.R.E. COUNSELORS - Available every Thursday at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St. Call 893-4585 for an appointment.
OCEANA CO. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS - Meets 11:30 a.m. in the Board Conference Room, Oceana County Building, 100 State St., Hart.
MUSKEGON AREA STROKE SUPPORT GROUP - Meets 2-4 p.m. at The Muskegon YMCA.
OTTO TOWNSHIP - Meets at 7 p.m., 5434 South 128th Ave., Rothbury.
WHITE LAKE EAGLES AUXILIARY - Meets at 7 p.m. 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY - Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Drive, Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
CITY OF WHITEHALL BROWNFIELD, LDFA, TIFA (BLT) - Meets 12 p.m., in the council chambers, Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St.
Friday, Jan. 10
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Saturday, Jan. 11
WHITE LAKE FORUM - Meets at 9:00 a.m. at White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague. An open discussion of issues of the day.
BABY PANTRY & READING ROOM - Open 9:30 - 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 W. Stony Lake Rd., New Era.