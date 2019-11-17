Today

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.