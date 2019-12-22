Monday, Dec. 23
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS — Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at The White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
WESTSHORE HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION — Self Help for Hard of Hearing People, meets at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Quarterline.
COASTAL COMMUNICATORS — 5:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Join us as a guest or member to enjoy speeches in a supportive atmosphere.
KNOWSMOKE — Meets at 10 a.m. at Access Health, 1200 Ransom St., Muskegon.
MOMS IN PRAYER INTERNATIONAL — Meets 7:30 p.m., at White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Prayer and support group for mothers of children who have lost their way. Call Rhonda Gallop at 231-981-2239 (email rhondakay1975@gmail.com) or Raychel Rockwell 231-769-6168.
WEIGHT WATCHERS — Meets 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at White Lake Community Center, 541 E. Slocum St., Whitehall. Public welcome.
LAKESHORE GARDEN MASTERS — Meets 6:30 p.m., at Hackley Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
CHRIST THE ROCK WORLD HARVEST CHURCH FOOD PANTRY — Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and Clothing & Houseware Pantry open every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., 6985 Indian Bay Rd., Montague.
Thursday, Dec. 26
CELEBRATE RECOVERY — Meets at 6:30 p.m. at New Beginnings Church, 1830 White Lake Drive, Whitehall. CR is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program for people with hurts, hang-ups and habits. Contact Pastor Clint Wood for more information at 231-726-8375 or crwhitehall@outlook.com.
Friday, Dec. 27
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS — Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St., Whitehall. Call 1-800-230-4085 for a list of Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Saturday, Dec. 28
WHITE LAKE FORUM — Meets at 9:00 a.m. at White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague. An open discussion of issues of the day.