MUSKEGON – In the winter, some Michiganders might choose to stay indoors during the colder months.
The usual winter landscape includes lots of snow, freezing temperatures and harsh biting wind that stings the face. Outdoor enthusiasts might relish this time as a chance to go skiing or snowboarding, but for those that are less outdoorsy there is still plenty to do during the winter months.
From December to February the Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay Ave., has those indoor types covered
Holiday tours are currently being given at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, 484 W. Webster Ave. Filled with ornament decoration, hot chocolate, and cookies people can come experience these historic homes have been decorated for the holiday season.
The tours will be wrapping up Dec. 27 from 4 pm to 8 pm, and Dec. 28 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for seniors 65-plus and $5 for kids ages two to 12.
At the Lakeshore Museum Center will have a Winter Break Open House on Jan. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free for museum members and Muskegon County Residents, and $5 for non-members.
The open house will have several family friendly exhibits for kids to enjoy. Several of the exhibits will be hands on, including STEM, Science Center, and the Body Works exhibit.
Jan. 8 and 9, fans of the video game Minecraft are invited to visit the museum. Minecraft Craft at the Museum is a live version of the popular game.
Players will search the museum for resources, and then put their crafting skills to the test. The event is at 4:30 p.m. on Jan.8, and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.
The cost is $8 for non-members, and 10-percent for members at the museum, people must RSVP to attend. Visit www.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Beer enthusiasts might want to attend Cheers: A History of Brewing in Muskegon on Jan. 23. Learn about the history of brewing in Muskegon from Pigeon Hill Brewing Co. co-founder Michael Brower, and exhibit manager Aaron Mace will lead the event.
Tickets are free to museum members, and $5 for non-members. To RSVP a spot on the tour visit: www.eventbrite.com.
Starting in January the Lakeshore Museum Center will be offering an escape room. The Escape Room will run until November.
Winter dates will be Jan 3 and 4, and Feb. 7 and 8; at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for members, and $20 for non-members.
To see the full escape room schedule, and to learn more about this event visit: www.lakeshoremuseum.com.