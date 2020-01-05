The year 2019 was filled with exciting achievements, violence, tragic events and shifts in society, even for the White Lake area. Following are the top 10 stories covered by the White Lake Beacon.
Playhouse reopens
1. A two-year, nearly $4 million expansion and renovation of the 103-year-old playhouse in downtown Whitehall was completed last June and marked with a ribbon cutting on June 26. The work, funded through a capital campaign which included over 200 donors, faced many challenges with renovating the historic structure. The biggest challenge was shoring twisted wooden roof beams.
The work included upgrades to the mechanical systems, making the playhouse more of a four-season facility. The city-owned facility also was expanded by 7,000 square feet with a larger lobby and box office/concession area, accessible restrooms, cloak room, green rooms and dressing rooms, a rehearsal area, and a delivery dock. The theater was upgraded with new lighting and sound equipment and seating.
The playhouse also received a new name — The Playhouse at White Lake, replacing the name Howmet Playhouse which it had been under since the 1970s.
Flooding
2. Like much of West Michigan, the White Lake area has been battling flooding as a result of rising water levels in Lake Michigan and connecting waters, along with a record rainfall.
Business Route -31, connecting the sister cities of Whitehall and Montague over the White River Bridge was partially and totally flooded several times since late winter, resulting in temporary closures. The Michigan Department of Transportation, along with the Muskegon County Road Commission and the public works departments in the two cities, had to take measures to keep the road passable.
In May, temporary coffer dams were installed along the lake side of the road, and a pump system was installed to keep the storm drains from backing up onto the pavement. The high waters of the White River also flooded the adjacent Covell Park in the City of Whitehall. The park was closed for a period of time because the drive was under water.
In October, more measures were taken to keep BR-31 open this winter. Sandbags replaced the coffer dams, and the road was narrowed from four lanes two lanes, with lane markings adjusted. Still, the road was temporarily closed the night before Thanksgiving because of more flooding.
Homeowners on the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan had fears of damage from high lake levels and wave action which greatly eroded the beaches and bluffs. One cottage in White River Township finally fell down a bluff onto the Lake Michigan beach on New Year’s Day (2020).
Plane hits tower
3. In a September 9 event which made national news, a single engine Cessna 150 airplane struck a 180-foot municipal water tower in a City of Whitehall neighborhood which includes athletic fields and school buildings at 11:40 a.m.
However, only the pilot died in the crash, and the crash site was limited to the base of the water tower. The plane plunged to the ground at the 500,000 gallon water tower, and burst into flames. Dead at the scene was pilot 79-year-old James Joseph Laird of Twin Lake, who began his morning flight at the Fremont Municipal Airport 25 minutes earlier.
Several neighbors heard the plane and a witnesses saw it strike the water tower straight on, not seemingly experiencing mechanical problems. The tower, which suffered minor exterior damage was inspected and approved for use.
Pot permits issued
4. The City of Whitehall became one of the first communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline to issue permits which would allow the sale of marijuana.
In late November the city issued three permits for medical marijuana provisioning centers. The three permits were the limit set by the city council. No applications for other marijuana operations were received by the city.
The permits resulted from a nearly year-long study of the marijuana state laws. In November 2018, voters approved the adult use, manufacture and sale of marijuana. In 2008 voters approved the sale and use of medical marijuana.
Before the adult use marijuana passed, Whitehall had not opted into the permitting process, and initially in December 2018 opted out of allowing the sale and manufacture of adult use marijuana.
However, the city council directed the planning commission to study the issue, and planners recommended allowing an unlimited number of permits for the manufacture and sale of both adult use and medical marijuana.
The city council only approved an ordinance which would allow the permitting of medical marijuana only, and limited the number of licenses to three after several local residents voiced concern over the harm marijuana use may cause.
Shocking murders
5. In January and in August rural northern Muskegon County residents were shocked by two murders.
In January, a bizarre murder-suicide was initially reported Saturday morning, January 19, as an abandoned vehicle set on fire near Lakewood Club. The vehicle had been abandoned on a two track. While investigating the incident, Muskegon County deputies discovered a burned body in the trunk.
The body was later identified as Raymond Eliot Coleman, age 27, who was reported missing from Muskegon since January 17.
The investigation focused on suspect Antonio Demarro Wiggers, age 33, who was the vehicle’s registered owner and who lived in nearby Montague. Investigators said evidence at the house revealed a shooting had occurred.
A witness to the shooting said Wiggers had fatally shot Coleman at the residence on Friday, January 18, and drove the body to the Lakewood Club location and set the vehicle on fire.
A search for Wiggers ended Sunday, January 20, when a housekeeper found his body in a room at the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall. Police determined Wiggers had committed suicide.
Then on August 15, Muskegon County deputies were dispatched to a home on Meeuwenburg Road in Dalton Township where it was believed a suicidal man had shot someone in the home.
The body of Evan Yonker was found deceased at the home, fatally wounded by his own shotgun.
Later, 27-year-old Ryan Berry was arrested for the murder after he was located on the Grand Haven pier by Grand Haven Public Safety officers where he jumped into the water in a suicide attempt. He was accompanied by his ex-girlfriend who police later determined was forcibly kidnapped by Berry and was with him at the shooting. According to the report, Yonker was dating Berry’s ex-girlfriend.
On December 4, in 60th District Court, Berry waived preliminary examination and was bound over to trial in Circuit Court. His next court date is January 8, 2020.
Father, daughter
killed in crash
6. A well-loved rural Montague father and daughter were tragically killed June 3 at about 9:39 p.m. when struck by a farm vehicle while walking their dog along on two-lane, paved Webster Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Kaitlynn Ann Scott, age 14, was a student at Montague High School and was active in FFA, 4-H and sports. She was pronounced dead at the scene where their dog also died.
Her father, Eric Lee Scott, age 39, died from his injuries a week later (June 10). He was employed by the Muskegon County Road Commission.
The entire community rallied around the remaining family. Friends held benefits at the Oceana County 4-H Fair and at a farm where Kaitlynn helped care for horses.
9-1-1 Surcharge
7. County voters, on May 7, approved a ballot request for an increase in the 9-1-1 monthly surcharge on their phones to pay for major upgrades to the Muskegon Central Dispatch communications system, bringing it into the digital world. The current system has had difficulty in emergency communications at certain locations in the county and outside the county. Also, finding replacement parts has been near impossible.
The monthly surcharge on land lines, cell phones and VoIP services went up from 42¢ a month per line to up to $2.75 a month.
The massive upgrades includes five new radio towers, computers, wireless date backup and other related 9-1-1 expenses.
The system provides communication for police, fire and ambulance services.
A similar proposal was defeated by voters the previous November. This time 57.1 percent of the voters voted in favor of it.
County evicts
Planned
Parenthood
8. In a controversial decision, the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners evicted Planned Parenthood from the county’s health department facilities to make space for additional services it provides. The decision was made at an April 16 meeting before a packed room of residents who spoke on both sides of the issue.
The decision to cancel a long-held lease contract with Planned Parenthood was seen by some as a political ploy to shut down abortion information services in the county.
Opposition to leasing county space to Planned Parenthood spoke about economic, religious and moral reasons.
Infant survives
9. In a shocking discovery, a six-month-old infant was found in a hotel room with her dead parents. The parents had been dead for up to three days as a result of apparent drug overdoses.
Michigan State Police were called to the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall Township on a well being check, and after failing to contact the room’s occupants, entered to find two decreased individuals identified as Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the room.
The severely dehydrated infant was found near death, and treated at the scene by White Lake Fire Authority and White Lake Ambulance personnel who responded to the scene. The baby, in critical condition, was transported to Mercy Health-Muskegon Campus in Muskegon, and later flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment. She survived and family members obtained custody after her release from the hospital.
National winner
10. A Whitehall student made history by being the first from the district to win a national title in the National History Day competition. Allison Tate, who had just completed her eighth grade year at Whitehall Middle School, competed at National History Day June 9-13 in College Park, Maryland.
Allison was the first Michigan contestant in the last 25 years to place in the top three at nationals.
Allison competed in the Junior Division Individual Exhibit category. Her entry, titled “A Bitter Pill to Swallow: Dr. Kelsey’s Triumph Hides an American Tragedy,” included exhaustive research, personal interviews with those hidden ‘thalidomide babies” who are now adults and the daughter of Dr. Kelsey.
The exhibit was about the drug thalidomide, used as a sedative, and the work of Dr. Kelsey who questioned the safety of pregnant women who took the drug, and their fetuses. The result was the tightening of the drug approval process by the FDA.
Allison was recognized for her achievement from the Michigan House of Representatives and the City of Whitehall.