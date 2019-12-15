GRANT TOWNSHIP – The township will be saving money by entering right away into a maintenance agreement for election machines.
At its Dec. 3 meeting the board voted to enter into a five-year contract for election machine maintenance starting with monthly payments in December.
That action will result in monthly payments of $343 a year ($209 for first machine and $134 for second machine). That would total $1,715 over the five years, saving the township $1,360 if it would have waited until 2022 to enter into the maintenance agreement.
If the township waited to begin the five-year maintenance program to 2022 it would have cost $615 a year ($375 for first machine and $240 for second machine).
Supervisor Roger Schmidt presented the proposal to the board.
“This is an opportunity to reduce our maintenance cost,” he said.
Trustee Joan Brooks made the motion to enter into the maintenance agreement this month. The motion passed 5-0.