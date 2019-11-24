GRANT TWP. – The township board has submitted four road projects for next year to the Oceana County Road Commission.
The township is seeking pricing for the projects to determine what can be accomplished in 2020.
Township board members previously submitted potential road projects and they were discussed at the November 5 meeting.
Topping the list is Tonawanda Trail, an entrance to Tahoe Shores (Lake Tahoe) from Oceana Drive. That would include a 1/2 mile of pavement.
The other three projects submitted are, 108th Ave. between Cleveland and Wilke roads, Webster Road from Oceana Drive to Robinhood, and 72nd Ave. from Webster Rd. to Winston Rd.
“We will write a letter to the road commission asking for bids, then make a decision,” said Township Supervisior Roger Schmidt.
The motion to submit the road projects for bids was made by Township Clerk William Wagner. Trustee Joan Brooks supported the motions which passed by a 5-0 vote.
The township will pay for the road work from the general fund and a two-mill levy for road repair. This is the second year of the road millage approved by voters in the August 7, 2018 primary election. It was the third, two-year, two-mill levy for road repairs approved by voters.
The board said Robinwood, about 3/4 mile in length, will be the first road considered for 2021.