MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post, patrolling in the city of Muskegon Heights as part of the Secure Cities Partnership, arrested a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man early this morning following a car fire.
Shortly after 2am, troopers responded to a reported car fire on 7th St. near Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon Heights. Troopers arrived to find a Chevrolet Caprice with flames coming from the undercarriage of the vehicle and thick smoke from the interior of the vehicle. Troopers found the driver of the vehicle still inside and unresponsive. As troopers began to remove the unresponsive driver from the vehicle to avoid injury or death, he woke and began to resist and fight with troopers attempting to remove him from the vehicle. Troopers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle shortly before the engine compartment of the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The driver was found to be highly intoxicated by alcohol and was also in possession of crack cocaine. It was determined the driver passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the gas pedal which likely caused the vehicle fire. It was also discovered there was a 7-year-old child in vehicle attempting to wake the driver prior to troopers arriving on scene. The child exited the vehicle as smoke began to fill the interior.
The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, possession of crack cocaine, and resisting police. The driver was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail, pending arraignment. The child was turned over to his mother.