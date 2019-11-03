MUSKEGON – The Gear Group, a West Michigan’s promotional products and custom corporate apparel company, has moved to a new location.
It has joined its affiliate, Trophy House, at 2350 Henry Street, where Trophy House has been located for over 50 years.
Trophy House has been a staple in the West Michigan community for over 60 years and currently services area schools, sports organizations as well as businesses with custom and retail products including sporting goods, uniforms, screen printed and embroidered apparel and engraved products.
By integrating Trophy House with The Gear Group, an established corporate apparel and promotional product resource serving hundreds of West Michigan businesses, they are now able to offer more product choices.
“The two companies (The Gear Group and Trophy House) offer similar in-house services. Combining them into one location creates a one-stop resource for all of our customers,” said Vice President, Shan Bonjernoor.
In November 2018 RC Productions, along with co-owners of The Gear Group Carly Crow, president and Shan Bonjernoor, vice president, acquired Visions Unlimited, The parent company of Trophy House, Lindback Distributing, Jones Sports and Havana Bobs.
“I am excited to bring our teams together under one roof,” says Crow. “We want to ensure the best possible products and services for our customers and this move enables us to maximize our resources and really deliver. Our staff, equipment and attention-to-detail is top notch.” The new ownership team of Trophy House has updated the 10,000 square foot showroom, equipment and technology.
RC Productions has also been a long-standing business in the Muskegon community for over 38 years. RC Productions now operates with its’ subsidiaries RCP Marketing, an advertising and marketing agency located in Muskegon and Source One Digital a large format printer located in Norton Shores. “We can help our customers with everything including logo development, websites, digital strategy, audio and video as well as advertising strategy all the way to signage, apparel and tradeshow giveaway;” says RC Productions CEO, Randy Crow.
The Gear Group and Trophy House are now located in 56,000 square feet of space. The Gear Group brand encompasses the corporate apparel and promotional products within Trophy House similar to how Jones Sports represents the sporting goods, equipment products and services at Trophy House. The Gear Group will continue to assist corporations, businesses, churches and organizations with personal service and online storefronts to sell and distribute custom apparel embroidered and screen-printed apparel, promotional products and more!
The move from the Glade Street location to the new Henry street office will allow The Gear Group to maximize opportunities and streamline their processes from quoting through delivery.
The current Gear Group building on Glade Street along Seaway Drive in Muskegon will become the home of the corporate office for RC Productions.