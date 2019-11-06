Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.