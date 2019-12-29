WHITEHALL – “We’re going really, really slow, purposely on programming and partnerships. Our goal is to go slow so that we can go fast later on,” Whitehall District Schools Supt. Dr. Jerry McDowell updated the school board December 16 on the opening of the Viking Athletic Center (VAC), the final component of the $12.9 million bond issue that voters approved in 2016 to improve facilities.
McDowell’s report came at the school board meeting which was held in the VAC’s meeting room, one of the first non-athletic activities held in the facility which was budgeted at $5.4 million when the bond was passed.
“There’s been lot of questions,” the superintendent talked about the public’s reaction to the opening of the school facility.
The VAC is already benefitting students by providing additional practice facilities which gets them home earlier in the evening, according to McDowell.
“Its been opened to students for practice areas and we are able to use some of that pretty effectively,” the superintendent reported. He said the district has three competitive cheer teams which are using the turf area. They practice from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. “For example, that was one team at a time which would go to 9 p.m. in different buildings, one right after another.
The jv girls and boys basketball programs are both practicing on the hardwood floor. Those teams were ones that previously were alternating and had a variety of schedules that would get out anywhere from 8:30 to 9:00 at night.
“That is our first step.”
In view of the school board, the U17 and U19 club soccer teams were using the turf area for practice. “Those are Whitehall students,” he said.
McDowell said the district is experimenting use of the VAC with community groups to determine what their needs are and how to meet them.
Remaining work includes the installation of doors which will separate the pre-school, day care and alternative education wings from the community area of the White Lake Community Center which is connected to the VAC.
“Our soft target is to have the facility open for walkers January 7. A lot of people are excited about that,” McDowell added. He said the district and community education is working with area municipalities about funding for free memberships for senior citizens. Those funds may come from the Muskegon County Senior Millage. The cities of Whitehall and Montague have already allocated their share of the Senior Millage to White Lake Area Community Education senior citizen programming which is expected to include use of the VAC’s 1/7 mile indoor track.
“A lot of people want to use it,” he said.
McDowell instructed the school board members to direct any inquiries about using the VAC to himself or WLACE Director Tom Moore.
A flex-space from in the VAC is being leased to iMove, a West Michigan center for physical therapy and athletic performance. The superintendent said iMove has scheduled its first patient for January 6.
“That’s exciting for them,” he said.
Work continues on the community center, including robotics rooms, a golf room, and associated facilities. New flooring will soon be installed.