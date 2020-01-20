Rep. Greg VanWoerkom has announced he will be available to meet with residents of Muskegon County in January.
“As we get back to session and begin a new year, it is imperative I hear the concerns and issues of the people of my district,” Rep. VanWoerkom said. “Their valuable input guides the decisions I make daily.”
Rep. VanWoerkom will be available at the following times and locations:
Jan. 27
9 to 10 a.m. at White River Township, 7386 Post Road in Montague; and
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Moorland Township, 12416 Apple Ave. in Ravenna.
Jan. 31
9 to 10 a.m. at Roosevelt Park City Hall, 900 Oak Ridge Road in Roosevelt Park.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. VanWoerkom may call his office at (517) 373-3436 or email GregVanWoerkom@house.mi.gov.