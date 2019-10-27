State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, last week testified before the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee in support of his bipartisan plan improving school bus safety in Michigan.
“Every child who relies on bus transportation to get to and from school deserves the peace of mind knowing they are safe when crossing the road to board the bus,” VanWoerkom said. “There are too many instances throughout the state where drivers fail to stop when a school bus has its stop sign activated. This legislation takes that extra step to increase safety for students through better enforcement of the law made possible by camera system installations on school buses.”
VanWoerkom’s plan, part of a five-bill package, would allow the installation of a stop-arm camera system on school buses. Schools would be able to install the camera system themselves or contract with an outside vendor. The legislation would also outline requirements for the stop-arm camera systems when gathering evidence of vehicles that have failed to stop for a school bus.
The other bills in the bipartisan package:
· Define who is and isn’t allowed on a school bus and provides stiffer penalties for those who enter school busses unlawfully.
· Designate “entering a school bus with intent to bodily harm” as a felony punishable by up to one year in prison.
· Require a sticker to be affixed to the side of a bus that reads “Unauthorized persons attempting to board or boarding this school bus are subject to arrest and prosecution.” The sticker has to be affixed on the left side of the service door between the bottom of the window and black rail.
House Bills 5038-5042 remain in the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee for further consideration.