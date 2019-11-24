Muskegon, MI – Public Health — Muskegon County, in partnership with the Knowsmoke Coalition, is now offering safe disposal of vape products free of charge to Muskegon County residents.
“Safe disposal of these products is important because it keeps the hazardous materials in vape products out of our environment, reduces the risk of accidental skin exposure or ingestion of nicotine by children, and limits access to these products by youth,” explained Missy Gallegos, a Public Health Educator at Public Health — Muskegon County.
All vaping devices will be accepted with all the components including cartridges, batteries, and e-juice containers either full or empty. Vaping devices must be placed in a sealed leak-proof bag and can be dropped off Monday through Friday at Public Health – Muskegon County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Public Health — Muskegon County is located at 209 E Apple Avenue in Muskegon.
Vaping devices have become extremely popular nationwide. Adults are using them as alternatives to quit smoking and youth are attracted to the appealing flavors, high nicotine content, and their small discreet sizes. According to the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth, use of electronic vapor products by Muskegon County high school students increased 42% between 2016 and 2018.
“Not only are vaping products bad for your health, but they are bad for the environment. With the recent increase in use, we want to make sure these devices are kept out of the hands of our youth.” explained Logan Jensen, Coordinator of the Knowsmoke Coalition.