The White Lake Assisted Living, 6827 Whitehall Rd., Whitehall, honored its five residents who are military veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, in the facility’s community room.
Hospice of Michigan participated in the ceremony. Mike Weaver, chaplain, read the poem “The Best on Earth.” Jennifer Ernesse of Hospice of Michigan, also read a piece.
Also a part of the Veterans’ Day program was an honor guard from the White Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3256. Members present were Leonard Ervin, Reuben Pineda, Gregory Dahl and Gerald Doran.