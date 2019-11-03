Voters in the neighboring cities of Whitehall and Montague will be choosing members of their respective councils on Tuesday, November 5.
In Whitehall, voters will also be deciding on a proposed charter amendment which would allow citizens to elect the city’s mayor.
And, voters in the City of Whitehall, Whitehall Township and Fruitland Township, will be casting ballots on a proposed 1.65, five-year millage to fund a new centrally-located fire station to replace the outdated Station No. 1 in downtown Whitehall which was built in 1954.
Whitehall
Council
Voters will have eight candidates to chose from in filling three four-year terms and one two-year term. The winning candidate with the least votes will get the two-year term.
Running are: Mayor Pro-Tem Ellie Dennis, and incumbents Steve Salter, Norm Kittleson, Scott Brown and Richard Connell. Brown and Connell were appointed to fill vacancies. Challengers include Sean Mullally, Matt Dalrymple and Keith Heidelberg.
Montague
Council
There is not much of a choice for voters in selecting the mayor (two-year term) and three-four-year terms for council. Only the incumbents are on the ballot.
Running are Mayor Tom Lohman, and council members Lisa Ann Kiel, Tim Todd and Jeri Wonders.
Mayoral
Referendum
A citizen referendum to amend the city charter to allow voters to elect the mayor in Whitehall is on the November 5 ballot.
If approved, the referendum would change the current charter provision that the city council nominates and elects the mayor from its members during the first council meeting following the regular general city election on odd years.
The charter amendment would take effect in the November 2021 election and every two years afterward. City voters would elect the mayor at large for a two-year term and elect three council members to four-year terms. Currently, the voters elect four council members every two years. The candidates with the top three amount of votes get four-year terms. The fourth gets a two-year term.
WLFA millage
Voters in the White Lake Fire Authority district are being asked to approve a 1.65, five-year millage request to fund the construction of a new, $2.7 million, centrally located, fire station, and the purchase of two fire trucks ($384,000 each) to replace aging apparatus.
The millage is expected to raise $781,302.53 its first year.
The authority district includes the City of Whitehall, and the townships of Whitehall and Fruitland.
Currently, WLFA levies 1.44 mills for operations only. That millage expires in 2025, the same time as the requested millage will expire, if approved.