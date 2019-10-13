WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall may let voters decide whether to allow medical and recreational marijuana facilities to locate in the city.
Council member Scott Brown, at last Tuesday’s (Oct. 8) council meeting, suggested the voters decide the issue
“Since it seems to be such a controversial issue is there anyway that could be moved to where it was done of an election of the people of the city rather than the seven of us deciding it,” Brown asked. “I don’t think seven people (city council) should decide something that, apparently from comments that we’ve had, both for and against it (sic). He suggested it be deferred to the next election. “We’ve already said before why rush the issue to begin with,” Brown added.
The council has deferred voting on the amended draft ordinances for a month because one of the council members was absent from each of the last two council meeting, and the council did not want to consider the controversial issue without a complete board present.
City Manager Scott Huebler and City Attorney Rodger Sweeting said the issues could be placed on the next scheduled election next spring.
A resolution to place the ordinances on the ballot can come from the council, or could come from a citizen referendum if enough signatures were obtained on petitions.
Council member Dick Connell, who has stated he is opposed to having marijuana facilities in the city, said he wants a decision made soon.
“One way or another I would like to wrap this up at our next meeting (Oct. 22),” Connell said. “ I don’t want to drag it out past the (Nov. 5) election unless that’s what we decide to do.”
Huebler said the council, at its next meeting, could consider three propositions. Two would be resolutions for council approval of the two ordinances (medical and recreational), or a resolution to place it on the ballot for the next election.
The city council and planning commission have been considering the issue for nearly a year after Michigan voters, last November, voted to allow the use, cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana.
Currently the city imposed a ban on recreational marijuana facilities, and has not allowed medical marijuana facilities previously by not taking action to approve them.
During the past year the city council charged the planning commission to study the issue. The planners presented draft ordinances for medical and recreational marijuana facilities July 23.
Those draft ordinances called for no cap on the number of licenses, but allowing the market to drive the number of license applications. Also, the planners voted to allow marijuana provisioning facilities in the General Business, Central Business, Restricted Commercial and Lakefront Recreation Business districts. The Central and General Business districts are located on Colby St. (BR-31). Restricted Commercial is also located on Colby in a three-block area (Livingston St. to Franklin St.). Lakefront Recreation is located on portions of Lake St. and S. Mears Ave.
Following public comment on the draft ordinances which included support and opposition to having marijuana facilities in the city, the council asked the city administration and attorney to modify the ordinances to limit the number and locations for marijuana facilities.
The modified draft ordinances would limit the number of provisioning centers to three of each type (medical and recreational) and to prohibit them in the Lakefront Recreation and Restricted Commercial zoning districts.
Staff is recommending a $600 nonrefundable application fee for recreational marijuana facilities and $1,200 for medical. An approved license will cost $5,000 as the state allows.