MONTAGUE - The Maple Beach Yacht Club marina basin is normally the first and last ice anglers fish from on White Lake.
This year anxious anglers might want to wait before venturing on the ice in that location off Goodrich Street.
Because of the extremely high water level of White Lake, yacht club is installing a deicing system to protect the docks from ice damage this winter.
"We have been forced to use deicing measures," said Mark Trombly, Maple Beach Yacht Club president.
Trombly said the system will circulate the water in the marina basin which may make the ice unstable for anglers.
"We have no idea how it will impact the thickness of the ice," he added.
Trombly said the marina hopes the deicing system will keep ice from forming around the dock trusses. He said it did last year, and the water level is even higher this year.
He said is can damage the docks in two ways, ice shifting and ice stacking.
In ice shifting, the forming of ice around the trusses can move them side to side.
In rising water levels, the ice stacking and lift the trusses up and down.
The yacht club is posting warnings for anglers.
"We've posted signs," he said.
Trombly added that other marinas on White Lake may also be using deicing systems so ice fishermen should be careful before going onto the ice and to heed warning signs to stay off.