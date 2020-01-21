Watch Muskegon announces a Winter Wonderland Giveaway to Muskegon County.
This all-inclusive giveaway package for two, will feature a number of activities to do in Muskegon County this winter including a two-night stay at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown.
The giveaway includes entertainment vouchers for the Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey, West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Museum of Art, Hackley & Hume Historic Site and more. Outdoor activities include Muskegon Luge and gift certificates from local restaurants and breweries including Smash Wine Bar and Bistro, Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Unruly Brewing Company, and the Rake Beer Project Brewery.
“We are so excited to promote Muskegon County year-round, especially during the winter months. By entering this giveaway you could experience Muskegon County museums, concerts, restaurants, breweries, winter sports and more for free,” said Carla Flanders, Watch Muskegon director.
The Watch Muskegon Winter Wonderland Giveaway 2020 is open to all legal residents of the United States, who, as of the time of entry are twenty-one (21) years or older. Deadline for entry is February 17, 2020. No purchase necessary and limit one entry per person. To enter, visit https://watchmuskegon.com/giveaway/
Watch Muskegon is a county-wide, privately funded campaign, launched by a number of local businesses, individuals and passionate Muskegon residents. This inclusive initiative focuses on promoting Muskegon County as a great place to Live, Work, Play, and Learn.