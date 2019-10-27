Oct. 28, 2019
Monday
√ USS Silversides Submarine Museum Fall Lecture & Film Series, 6:00 p.m., 1346 Bluff Rd., Muskegon. A survivor speaks about the USS Liberty (Jack Beattie).
Oct. 29, 2019
Tuesday
√ One Book One Community will feature Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler present a program on Russian musicians “The Original Five,” 7 p.m., at the Book Nook and Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. $7 admission. Sponsored by White Lake Music Society.
Oct. 30, 2019
Wednesday
√ Storytime with Miss Heidi, every Wednesday, 11:00-11:45 a.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Also Snacktivity at 3:00-6:00 p.m. Games, crafts, Lego. Snacks provided.
√ One Book One Community Hockey Talk and Beer!, 7 p.m., at Pub One Eleven, 111 W. Colby St., Whitehall.
Oct. 31, 2019
Thursday
√ Trick or Treat, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Whitehall and Montague.
√ Trunk or Treat, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., White Lake Congregational UCC, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ Indoor Trunk or Treat, 6:00 - 8 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church-Whitehall 900 S. Warner St., Whitehall.
√ Pete the Cat Live, 6:00 p.m., at the Holton Branch Library MADL, 8776 Holton-Duck Lake Rd. Read aloud, crafts, and photos with Pete the Cat.
Nov. 1, 2019
Friday
√ Tellabration: A Night of Storytelling, 7:00 p.m., at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
Nov. 2, 2019
Saturday
Nov. 3, 2019
Sunday
√ One Book One Community Pot Luck and presentation by “The Russian Five” author Keith Gave, Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 4, 2019
Monday
√ USS Silversides Submarine Museum Fall Lecture & Film Series, 6:00 p.m., 1346 Bluff Rd., Muskegon. Eugenics & the Final Solution: Did the Nazi’s Invent the Ideal Racial Purification? (Evin Rodkey).
Nov. 7, 2019
Thursday
√ Escape Box Challenge: Harry Potter & teh Quidditch Quest, 6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Ages 8 and up. Free admission, but register at 231-893-2675.
Nov. 8-9, 2019
Friday, Saturday
√ Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth presentation, will be performed at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Curtain time: 7:30 p.m. The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his children.
Nov. 9, 2019
Saturday
√ Once Upon a Princess, 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Snow Queen is coming to library to share stories and crafts. Free tickets are available at library. Party dress is encouraged. For ages 0-14.
Nov. 13, 2019
Wednesday
√ Make It at Montague decorative votive candle adult program, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Create a glittering glass votive.
Nov. 16, 2019
Saturday
√ Full Cord Bluegrass in Concert, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ Stories, Songs and Dances of the Voyageur with Genot Picor, 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Learn about frontier history.
Nov. 21, 2019
Thursday
√ Frozen Party!, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Get ready for Frozen2 with crafts, games, trivia, snacks, more. Come in costume for a costume contest with prizes. All ages welcome.
Nov. 22-23, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Holiday Walk, Montague and Whitehall downtowns. Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 24, 2019
Sunday
√ Shoreline Community Orchestra, Rhapsody in Blue and Ellington Too!, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 30, 2019
Saturday
√ Small Business Saturday, Montague and Whitehall.
Dec. 3, 2019
Tuesday
√ Irish Christmas in America, 7:30 p.m.,. at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Features top Irish ballads, song and dance with evocative photographic images providing a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions.
Dec. 7, 2019
Saturday
√ 67th Annual Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Whitehall to Montague.