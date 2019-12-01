Dec. 1, 2019
Sunday
√ Circle of Trees, 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Walker Park, 1521 Ruddiman, North Muskegon. Trees are decorated in Walker Park, the annual “Dog Parade” is held on Ruddiman Ave. and the tree lighting ceremony, refreshments and visits with Santa follow immediately after.
Dec. 3, 2019
Tuesday
√ Irish Christmas in America, 7:30 p.m.,. at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Features top Irish ballads, song and dance with evocative photographic images providing a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions.
Dec. 4, 2019
Wednesday
√ Christmas in Holton, 6:00 p.m.,at Holton Branch Library MADL, 8776 Holton-Duck Lake Rd. Come to the library to meet Santa, do a craft and enjoy treats. Also, join the community in a tree lighting and singing in the park across the street from the library. Free admission.
Dec. 5-7, 2019
Thursday-Saturday
√ America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree, Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 25,000 colored lights that coordinate to the beautiful singing, 15 tiers that reach 67 feet up into the majestic Frauenthal Center, over 280 Mona Shores High School singers, and accompaniment by theMona Shores High School Orchestra. Curtain times: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Dec. 6, 2019
Friday
√ Fruitcake & Assorted Nuts concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave, Whitehall. Fun night of music, storytelling and comedy. Features vocalist Amy Engelhardt of the Quartet The Bobs, local favorite The Fan Club and storyteller Alex M. Stein.
.√ Praytell’s “It’s Almost Christmas Time” Tour 2019, 7:00 p.m., Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave. Muskegon. Praytell is the Chicago-based musical duo of married couple Jon Guerra & Valerie Strattan Guerra, consistently releasing music that mixes the nostalgic harmonies, poetic lyrics, and musical storytelling they’ve developed a reputation for.
Dec. 7, 2019
Saturday
√ 67th Annual Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Whitehall to Montague.
√ Clickity Clack Ho Ho Ho, 10:30 a.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, 2nd Floor. It’s the night before Christmas and all through the farm, not a creature is stirring, not even a… duck?
Dec. 7-8, 2019
Saturday-Sunday
√ Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre presents the 7th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet at Montague High School Auditorium, 4900 Stanton Blvd. Saturday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m.
√ Journey of Joy eight-scene live re-enactment leading to the birth of Jesus Christ, 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague. Free admission and refreshments.
Dec. 8, 2019
Sunday
√ Swan Series Lecture: Handel’s Messiah Revisited, 4 p.m., at Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall.
√ Releve Dance presents Noel Christmas, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Drive.
Dec. 9, 2019
Monday
√ Santa at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 6 p.m., 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Stories, crafts, and a visit with Santa.
Dec. 11, 2019
Wednesday
√ Make It (snow globe scene) adult event at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 6 p.m., 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Free admission but registration is required 231-893-2675.
Dec. 13-14, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ West Michigan Symphony: Sounds of the Season, 7:30 p.m., Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
Dec. 14, 2019
Saturday
√ Winter Shorts, 7:30 p.m. The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A collection of short plays and music featuring pianist Lous Kiel.
√ Yule Book Event, 1-4 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Buy gifts listen to holiday music, make craft. Free admission.
Dec. 15, 2019
Sunday
√ Muskegon on Ice: Holidays!, 3:30 p.m., at L.C. Walker Arena, downtown Muskegon. Figure skating show by members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club. Free admission, donations appreciated.
√ Holiday Open House, 2-5 p.m., at Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio, 5385 Lamos Rd. (at Michillinda Rd.), Whitehall. Features pottery by Peter Johnson, Chester Winowiecki, Cara O’Brien and other local artists. Free admission, and refreshments served.
Dec. 17, 2019
Tuesday
√ 11th annual West Michigan Junior Strings Winter Recital, 7 p.m., at Montague United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St., Montague. Admission is free.
Dec. 26, 2019
Thursday
√ Winter Break Lego Challenge, 2-5 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. All ages welcome.