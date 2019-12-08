Dec. 8, 2019
Sunday
√ Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre presents the 7th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet at Montague High School auditorium, 4900 Stanton Blvd., 3 p.m.
√ Journey of Joy eight-scene live re-enactment leading to the birth of Jesus Christ, 6-8 p.m., at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague. Free admission and refreshments.
√ Swan Series Lecture: Handel’s Messiah Revisited, 4 p.m., at Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall.
√ Releve Dance presents Noel Christmas, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Drive.
Dec. 9, 2019
Monday
√ Santa at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 6 p.m., 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Stories, crafts, and a visit with Santa.
Dec. 11, 2019
Wednesday
√ Make It (snow globe scene) adult event at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 6 p.m., 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Free admission but registration is required 231-893-2675.
Dec. 13-14, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ West Michigan Symphony: Sounds of the Season, 7:30 p.m., Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
Dec. 14, 2019
Saturday
√ Yule Book Event, 1-4 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Buy gifts listen to holiday music, make craft. Free admission.
Dec. 15, 2019
Sunday
√ Muskegon on Ice: Holidays!, 3:30 p.m., at L.C. Walker Arena, downtown Muskegon. Figure skating show by members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club. Free admission, donations appreciated.
√ Holiday Open House, 2-5 p.m., at Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio, 5385 Lamos Rd. (at Michillinda Rd.), Whitehall. Features pottery by Peter Johnson, Chester Winowiecki, Cara O’Brien and other local artists. Free admission, and refreshments served.
Dec. 17, 2019
Tuesday
√ 11th annual West Michigan Junior Strings Winter Recital, 7 p.m., at Montague United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St., Montague. Admission is free.
Dec. 21, 2019
Saturday
√ Holiday Crafts, 2:00 – 4:45 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Drop-in at the HPL Youth Services Dept. for holiday-themed crafts. All ages welcome. Free to the public
Dec. 23-24, 2019
Monday-Tuesday
√ Christmas Eve at the Frauenthal, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.,7:00 p.m. on Dec. 23, and 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Dec. 24. Experience Christmas Eve in the historic Frauenthal Theater! Enjoy your favorite Christmas songs led by some of the Lakeshore’s most inspirational musicians, then listen to a message that will draw you into the Christmas story like never before. This free event is hosted by Port City Church.
Dec. 26, 2019
Thursday
√ Winter Break Lego Challenge, 2-5 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. All ages welcome.
Dec. 27-28, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Hackley & Hume Holiday Tours, 1:00 4:00 p.m., Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon. Experience the Hackley & Hume homes decorated beautifully for the season by Muskegon’s local community groups with period-appropriate artifacts, ornaments and more. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Dec. 30, 2019
Monday
√ Free Family Movie Day featuring “Ralph Breaks the Internet!,” 3:00 p.m., at the Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. No tickets are required for this event, sponsored by the Mart Dock.
Jan. 1, 2020
Wednesday
√ 46th annual St. Preston Yukon King Run, 11 a.m., at Muskegon State Park’s Winter Sports Complex, 462 N. Scenic Dr., Muskegon. 5K Run/Walk and 6 Mile Run (with challenging ‘Blockhouse Hill’) runs. Proceeds go to North Muskegon High School Athletic Booster Club.
Jan. 4, 2020
Saturday
√ Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast will be presented by the Friends of the Playhouse, doors open 7:00 p.m. (movie at 8:00 p.m.), at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.