Oct. 9, 2019
Wednesday
√ Montague Fire District Fire Prevention Week Open House, 6-8 p.m., at the fire station, 5085 Wilcox, Montague.
√ Dalton Township Fire Department Fire Prevention Week Open House, 6-8 p.m., at the fire station, 1650 E. Riley Thompson Rd. Parade starts in Twin Lake at 5:15 p.m.
√ Make it at Montague Beach in a jar, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Free, but register by calling 231-893-26575.
Oct. 10, 2019
Thursday
√ White Lake Area Historical Society will meet 7:00 p.m., at the newly upgraded Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave. Whitehall. Meeting includes a backstage tour. Open to the public.
√ Grant Township Fire Department Fire Prevention Week Open House, 6-8 p.m., at the fire station, 7140 S. Oceana Dr. Fire truck rides, fire trailer, displays, refreshments.
√ Michigan Libaries for Life Organ Registry Drive, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. √ Library Olympics, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Compete in events and make crafts.
Oct. 11-13, 2019
Friday-Sunday
√ Bluegrass Music Festival, Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. Montague.
Oct. 12, 2019
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague.
√ Fetch Fest, 5:00 p.m.-12 a.m., tent in the N. Mears Ave. parking lot, Whitehall. Live music, Fetch beer, food vendors, non-alcoholic beverages.
√ Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., White Lake Area/Muskegon CVB Depots.
Oct. 16, 2019
Wednesday
√ One Book One Community showing of the documentary “The Russian Five,” 7 p.m., at the Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry St. Free admission.
Oct. 18-19, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Nuveen Center Workshop presents The Rainbow Fish Musical, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The performers will be children in grades1-6. Curtain time: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Saturdays
Oct. 20, 2019
Sunday
√ African Children’s Choir sing and dance to African songs, 10:30 a.m., at Bridge Bible Church, 5035 Henry St., Norton Shores. No tickets. Donations appreciated.
Oct. 24-26, 2019
Thursday-Saturday
√ Lakeshore Museum Center’s Obituary Tours, Hackley and Hume houses, 484 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Each day there will be 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. tours. Reserve a spot by going online at Eventbrite.
Oct. 26, 2019
Saturday
√ A Special Evening with Peter Yarrow, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The Grammy nominee who has multiple gold and platinum albums, was a member of the famous trio, Peter, Paul & Mary, and wrote their memorable songs, Puff, the Magic Dragon, Day is Done, Light One Candle and The Great Mandala.
Oct. 29, 2019
Tuesday
√ One Book One Community will feature Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler present a program on Russian musicians “The Original Five,” 7 p.m., at the Book Nook and Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Free will offering will be taken. Sponsored by White Lake Music Society.
Oct. 30, 2019
Wednesday
√ One Book One Community Hockey Talk and Beer!, 7 p.m., at Pub One Eleven, 111 W. Colby St., Whitehall.
Nov. 2, 2019
Saturday
√ Montague-Whitehall Rotary presents Matt Williams, country music singer and combat veteran, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 3, 2019
Sunday
√ One Book One Community Pot Luck and presentation by “The Russian Five” author Keith Gave, Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 8-9, 2019
Friday, Saturday
√ Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth presentation, will be performed at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Curtain time: 7:30 p.m. The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his children.
Nov. 16, 2019
Saturday
√ Full Cord Bluegrass in Concert, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 22-23, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Holiday Walk, Montague and Whitehall downtowns. Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 24, 2019
Sunday
√ Shoreline Community Orchestra, Rhapsody in Blue and Ellington Too!, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 30, 2019
Saturday
√ Small Business Saturday, Montague and Whitehall.
Dec. 3, 2019
Tuesday
√ Irish Christmas in America, 7:30 p.m.,. at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Features top Irish ballads, song and dance with evocative photographic images providing a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions.
Dec. 7, 2019
Saturday
√ 67th Annual Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Whitehall to Montague.