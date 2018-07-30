√ July 31, 2018 ... ACLW Free Summer Concert Series, 7:00 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell, 8450 Launch Ramp Rd., Montague. Performer: Delilah DeWylde.
√ Aug. 1, 2018 ... Friends of the Montague Library Summer Book Talk Series, 7:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library (lower level), 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Cindy Hunter Morghan will discuss her 2018 Michigan Notable Book Harborless, a compilation of poems, each on a different Great Lakes shipwreck.
√ Aug. 1, 2018 ... Performances @ The Block: Tim Froncek and Friends, 7:30 pm, The Block, 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd Floor
Muskegon.
√ Aug. 2, 2018 ... White Lake Community Picnic, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
√ Aug. 2-4, 2018 .... “Yankee Tavern” performed by Summer Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Aug. 3-12, 2018 ... White Lake Chamber Music Festival at various Montague and Whitehall venues.
√ Aug. 3-5, 2018 ... 3-Day Pro Motorcycle Hillclimb, Mt. Garfield, 5803 Lake Harbor Rd., Muskegon.
√ Aug. 3, 2018 ... Parties in the Park, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Hackley Park, downtown Muskegon. Free entertainment.
√ Aug. 4, 2018 ... RunIt 5K Run/Walk, that celebrates the White Lake Area and our Live White Lake campaign 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Follows the beautiful Montague-Hart bike trail. The race starts and ends at the White Lake Chamber Depot, 124 W Hanson, Whitehall.
√ Aug. 4, 2018 ... White Lake Area Nature Walk, 10:30 am.
√ Aug. 6, 2018 ... White Lake Golf Club Jr. Golf Tournament, ages 11-13 and 14-18), 9 a.m. For more information call 231-893-4232. Sponsored by the White Lake Beacon.
√ Aug. 7, 2018 ... ACLW Free Summer Concert Series, 7:00 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell, 8450 Launch Ramp Rd., Montague. Performer: Saline Fiddlers
√ Aug. 8, 2018 ... Friends of the Montague Library Summer Book Talk Series, 7:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library (lower level), 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Joan H. Young, who is the only woman to have hiked all segments of the North Country Trail, will discuss her book North Country Cache: Adventures on a National Scenic Trail.
√ Aug. 8-11, 2018 ... Unity Christian Music Festival, Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St., Muskegon.
√ Aug. 9-11 ... 10th annual Northside Family Fun Fest, Walker Park, 1521 Ruddiman, North Muskegon.
√ Aug. 9-11 2018 .... “Every Brilliant Thing” performed by Summer Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Aug. 10, 2018 ... Strawberry Social, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Claybanks United Methodist Church, 56th Ave., Montague. Shortcake, ice cream and bake sale.
√ Aug. 10, 2018 ... Parties in the Park, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Hackley Park, downtown Muskegon. Free entertainment.
√ Aug. 11, 2018 ... WLASA Salmon Tournament, 6:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., at the Montague Boat Launch and compete for a $1,000 prize. Fish donated to fish boil
√ Aug. 11, 2018 ... Click Clack Moosic, Michigan’s Heritage Park, 8637 N. Durham Rd., Whitehall. Program for children by West Michigan Symphony. Saturday 10:30 a.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m.
√ Aug. 11-13, 2018 ... Leonard Falcone International Euphonium and Tuba Festival, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, 300 E. Crystal Lake Rd., Twin Lake.
√ Aug. 16, 2018 ... Back to School Backpack Giveaway, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 Mears Avenue, Whitehall.
√ Aug. 16, 2018 ... White Lake Area Historical Society meets 7 p.m., at the Montague Museum for a tour.
√ Aug.16-18, 2018 .... “Summer Shorts” performed by Summer Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Aug. 17, 2018 ... Music at the Light, 7:00 p.m., White River Light Station, 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Featuring Steel Doin It! The tower will be open late and available for tours.
√ Aug. 17, 2018 ... Parties in the Park, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Hackley Park, downtown Muskegon. Free entertainment.
√ Aug. 17, 2018 ... Movies on Deck: “Viewer’s Choice,” 9:00 pm at USS LST 393 Veterans Museum, 560 Mart St. Muskegon.
√ Aug. 18, 2018 ... WLASA Fish Boil, 4:00-8:00 p.m., at Rotary band shell in Montague.
√ Aug. 18, 2018 ... Moose Fest, Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St., Muskegon.
√ Aug. 18, 2018 ... Great Lakes Surf Festival, Pere Marquette Public Beach, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon.
√ Aug. 23, 2018 ... Performances @The Block: Alexander Zonjic and Friends, 7:30 pm, The Block, 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd Floor, Muskegon.
√ Aug. 24-26, 2018 ... Shoreline Jazz Festival, Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St., Muskegon.
√ Aug. 25, 2018 ... Burning Foot Beer Festival, Pere Marquette Public Beach, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon.
√ Sept. 1, 2018 ... White Lake Area Nature Walk, 10:30 am.
√ Sept. 3, 2018 ... White Lake Labor Day Community Walk, 10:00 a.m., Montague gazebo to White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
√ Sept. 3, 2018 ... West Michigan United Labor Day Parade, 11:00 am, downtown Muskegon.
√ Sept. 8, 2018 ... Sportsmen for Youth Day, Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 6621 Heights Ravenna Rd.
√ Sept. 13-16, 2018 ... Michigan Irish Music Festival, Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St., Muskegon.
√ Sept. 20 2018 ... White Lake Area Historical Society meets 7 p.m., at Montague United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St., Montague/ Topic: “Life in the Lumber Camps.”
√ Oct. 13, 2018 ... Annual Pumpkinfest in downtown Montague, featuring the well-known Pumpkin Roll down Dowling Street hill. Pumpkinfest also includes a full-day of family-friendly and many pumpkin-inspired events and contests including the pumpkin painting and carving, pumpkin seed spitting contest, pumpkin weigh-ins, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill, face painting,
√ Oct. 18, 2018 ... White Lake Area Historical Society will meet 7 p.m. at Montague National Guard Armory, 8061 Cook St. Topic: History and tour of the National Guard Armory.
√ Nov. 16-17, 2018 ... Holiday Walk 2018 on Friday, Nov. 16, 2 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 am to 4 pm , downtown Whitehall and Montauge. Friday 7:00 p.m. Tree Lighting in Whitehall. Free carriage and trolley rides, caroling and a visit from Santa.
√ Dec. 1, 2018 ... 66th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade, 2:00 p.m., from downtown Whitehall to downtown Montague. Over 50 participants will line up and follow the parade route on BR-31.