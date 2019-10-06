The Community Foundation for Muskegon County announces that the White Lake University Women’s (WLUW) Scholarship is available for a non-traditional female student and is taking applications for the 2020 school year.
To be eligible, the non-traditional female student has had an interruption in her education, but is now enrolled in a degree program pursuing a licensure, certificate, associate degree, or bachelor degree, must be a resident of the Montague or Whitehall school districts, and demonstrate financial need.
Applications are submitted online through the Community Foundation website, www.muskegonfoundation.org/scholarships.
The online application deadline is Feb. 1 2020.
White Lake University Women is a service organization which promotes lifelong learning and encourages continued education.