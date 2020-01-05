WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP – It was not a happy New Years for Tish Gancer.
Her Lake Michigan multi-generation family cottage has fallen off of the bluff it was built upon and into the waters.
In December, Gancer had created a GoFundMe to raise money, and try to prevent this very thing from happening.
Her last update on the page is from Dec. 20 in which she writes, “Currently, I am adding a rock revetment and having the slope rebuilt. The rock revetment will ensure that even with the rising water levels, erosion will be abated and the slope will be stabilized.
“This system is used effectively on the ocean — so it will be successful in this application — and it is being done by a local specialized company that have been utilizing this time proven method with positive results for the last forty years. I’ve secured financing through my bank to cover the project.”
The GoFundMe page says that the home was built in the early 1900s, and was once surrounded by protective woods. However, due to erosion brought on by the high lake levels that is no longer the case.
The home has been in Gancer’s family for generations, and was purchased by her grandfather in the 1930s.
According to a WOOD TV news report, Gancer had been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, and Great Lakes & Energy to try and prevent what inevitably happened to her home.
The White Lake Beacon was unable to reach Gancer directly for comment.
To make contributions to her page visit: https://tinyurl.com/wfqtwpf.