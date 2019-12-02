WHITEHALL – The city has added one more financial institution to a list of depositories of city funds.
At the Nov. 12 city council meeting, the council approved adding Level One Bank to its list of 12 previously approved depositories. The resolution approving the addition of Level One Bank, also noted PNC Bank will continue to serve as the city's primary bank.
The addition of Level One Bank is part of the city's effort to diversity its portfolio and maximize the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance coverage, while maintaining the highest level of security for its public funds.