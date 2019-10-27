MONTAGUE TWP. – Second graders from both the Whitehall and Montague school districts got to take a tour of Scholl Farms, 5955 Eilers Rd. last week.
On the tour the second graders got to explore the different ecosystems at the farm. They also got a chance to dig through dirt for potatoes, and eat raspberries directly off of the bush.
The potatoes collected were cooked and served to them later that week by the food service staff at their schools. This is the second year that students from both districts visited Scholl Farms. There were 11 classes that participated.
The tours are part of the farm tour program created by food service director Dan Gorman and food service curriculum director Linda Devlieg. Devlieg said this type of experience would be considered sensory based learning since it allows the kids to learn through their senses.
Leading the tour was owner Stu Scholl, Scholl Farms. He said it is important for the students to learn about where their food is coming from.
“Our whole society is separated from where things come from, especially our food. It’s not just the grocery store or the package, and this just helps solidify the connection of where our food comes from and getting it to our plate,” said Scholl.
Scholl said prior to becoming a farmer he had been a teacher for 35-years.