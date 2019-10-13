WHITEHALL – “A million dollars doesn’t go as far as it used to,” Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler told the council when presenting the street improvement planned for next year.
The council, at its Sept. 24 meeting, approved a contract for professional services with Prein@Newhof for engineering of the projects scheduled for 2020.
The improvement plan includes seven one-block sites which will include paving on all sites and drainage improvements at two of the sites.
Council member Dick Connell asked Huebler what the schedule of work will be and if any of the work will be done this fall.
“We will bid all of them out with one contract and one contractor,” Huebler answered. The work will be done in 2020. The schedule will be determined by the contractor and what work is needed.
“Collier (W. Collier Dr.) is out of the norm,” Huebler explained “There will be some significant storm water improvements in that section.”
The contract with Prein&Newhof includes a fee not to exceed $137,900.
The budgeted amount for the street (capital) improvements is estimated at $798,100, including a 15% construction contingency. The engineering costs will come from a $419,479 balance in the Capital Improvement Fund Balance.
Prein&Newhof will provide design and construction engineering services, bidding assistance and construction contract administration.
The description of the projects scheduled for 2020 are:
• West Collier Drive, between East Collier Drive and Country Club: Improve drainage at the south end by running a new storm sewer north to Country Club and a new storm outlet on Country Club to White Lake, replace existing 2” diameter galvanized water main with 8” diameter ductile iron water main.
• Carlton St., north of Country Club: Improve drainage on Carlton with a new storm sewer form the north end to Country Club and tied into the same storm outlet for West Collier Drive, patch and overlay Carlton and Country Club.
• Benston Rd., S. Mears Ave. to Division St.: Mill and fill existing pavement with new hot mix asphalt pavement (top course only).
• Baldwin St., Spring St. to Colby (in front of fire and police stations): Crush and shape existing asphalt pavement and repave with 2 lifts of hot mix asphalt.
• Baldwin St., Alice St. to Elliott St.: Crush and shape existing asphalt pavement and repave with 2 lifts of hot mix asphalt.
• Mohawk St.: Remove existing pavement and base, add aggregate base and repave with 2 lifts of hot mix asphalt.
• Alice St., Mears Ave. to Division St.: Mill and fill existing pavement with new hot mix asphalt pavement (top course only).