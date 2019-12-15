WHITEHALL – The city has contracted with Scheid Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Whitehall to begin replacement of water system laterals to customers, an effort which may take 20 years to complete.
The replacement, a result of the Flint Water Crisis where dangerous levels of lead was discovered in the municipal water supply, may result in replacement of as many as 900 of Whitehall’s 1,500 laterals from the water mains to homes and businesses starting next spring. The lateral replacements are based on the date of installation when they were likely to contain lead in the pipes and joints.
The replacement is a result of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) mandate for municipal water systems to replace all service lines containing lead from the main to 18 inches within the structures.
“Statewide that will cost billions of dollars,” said Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler. “That still doesn’t address lead joints or pipes in the house.”
To meet the mandate the city solicited sealed proposals from licensed contractors to do the replacement of service lines. The city council approved the proposal from Scheid at its Nov. 26 council meeting.
Scheid provided the proposal with the lowest cost. The proposal is for $20 per foot for 3/4” service and $21 per foot for 1” service. The only other proposal came from Double L Enterprises of Montague. It called for $22 per foot for 3/4” service and $22.33 per foot for 1” service.
The city manager said their might be additional costs such as concrete or asphalt replacement is the laterals pass under drives or sidewalks.
The city is recommending that city residents who have recently repaired their service lines in compliance with the new regulation be reimbursed the difference between the low bid and their actual cost.
Huebler anticipates the city could replace about 45 service lines per year. He said customers will be notified when laterals will be replaced in their block.
The city tests the lead level in the municipal water system on a regular basis through samples provided by selected customers. Results have not exceeded the lead standards. However, the city manager suggests customers let water run from the tap for a short period before using it to flush out lead remnants.
Huebler said there was a failed administrative appeal to the mandate and he expects lawsuits to be filed by municipalities, but he recommends that Whitehall move forward.
“We’re more proactive.”
The City of Whitehall will be implementing a 10 percent increase in water rates beginning in January, half of that to pay for the water lateral replacements. The other five percent is to replace cash reserves used for capital improvements to the system.