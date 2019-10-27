A citizen referendum to amend the city charter to allow voters to elect the mayor in Whitehall is on the November 5 general election ballot.
If approved, the referendum would change the current charter provision that the city council nominates and elects the mayor from its members during the first council meeting following the regular general city election on odd years.
The voting precinct at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. In Michigan, registered voters no longer need to give a reason for requesting an absentee voter ballot. An absentee ballot may be obtained at the Whitehall City Clerk’s office at Whitehall City Hall during regular hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open the Saturday before the election (Nov. 2) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The charter amendment would take effect in the November 2021 election and every two years afterward. City voters would elect the mayor at large for a two-year term and elect three council members to four-year terms. Currently, the voters elect four council members every two years. The candidates with the top three amount of votes get four-year terms. The fourth gets a two-year term. The council now selects the mayor from its members for a two-year term.
Resident Dr. Sandra Gibbs led a petition drive to place the charter amendment on the ballot. The petitions were filed Nov. 5, 2018.
Gibbs and supporters collected more than twice the 105 signatures required on the petitions. Of the 263 signatures submitted, 248 were valid.
Gibbs began the petition drive after the Whitehall city council failed to pass a motion to place a charter amendment for voters to elect the mayor at its Aug. 14, 2018 meeting. The motion was defeated 4 no votes to 3 yes votes. The council motion to place a charter amendment on the ballot needs a super majority vote, which is five yes votes among the seven-member council. Charter amendments can also be placed on the ballot through citizen petition.
In the 75 years Whitehall has been a city, the mayor has been elected for a two-year term by the city council at the first meeting following the regular general city election. The council also votes for the mayor pro-tem. The council members are elected at large by voters on a non-partisan basis. Each general election four council positions are up for election, plus additional numbers needed to fill vacancies. The three candidates getting the most votes receive four-year terms. The candidate with the fourth highest votes gets a two-year term.
The proposed amendment would not change the current role of mayor which is presiding at all meetings, speak and vote at the meetings and be the official head of the city for ceremonial, military law and service of legal process upon the city.
The outcry for at-large voting for mayor began following the November, 2017 selection of mayor and mayor pro-tem by the council. Mayor Debi Hillebrand and Mayor Pro-Tem Ellie Dennis each defeated former Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Salter by 4-3 margins. The original votes were taken by secret ballot, upon a motion to use that method by Dennis. Dennis had asked City Attorney Rodger Sweeting if the council could use the secret ballot method for electing the mayor, and he advised that the city charter did not preclude that. The secret ballot was found to be in violation of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. The council rectified the violation a week later by electing the officers by voice vote with the same outcome.