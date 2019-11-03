White Lake Area Women met Oct. 14, for their 4th quarter meeting at White Lake Eagles Club. “Food and More,”a non-profit holiday food basket program which serves the White Lake community was selected by the 97-member organization.
A total of $31,600.00, has been donated to 501.c3 non profits serving the White Lake community during the first year of the White Lake Area Women.
Members of WLAW quarterly each write a $100 check to a community non-profit selected by the group.
The next meeting of the White Lake Area Women will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 5:30 p.m., at Gary’s Restaurant in Whitehall.
Food and More provides Thanksgiving food boxes. It brings food from Ferry Memorial Reformed Church’s pantry shelves (donated by church families) and at least 2000 pounds each month from Feeding America food bank, to be one of the largest donors to the local Food Pantry. It also gives 500 pounds of food monthly to New Hope Community Church, and supports Lebanon Lutheran’s food pantry.
The program also operates a Kids’ Kloset, helping Head Start and other families with kids’ winter clothes sizes 0 to 10. Throughout the year emergency needs are met through the Food & More Program.
