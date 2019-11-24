The Women Who Care of Oceana County will meet Tuesday, December 3, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Stony Lake Inn, 4722 Scenic Drive in Benona Township. Since the group’s first meeting in June of 2012, the combined giving by members stands at $388,400.
On the first Tuesday of March, June, September and December, the women meet for one hour. Upon arrival, members can submit the name of one nonprofit serving Oceana residents that they believe merits the group’s support that evening. Three nonprofits are chosen at random; the three members who nominated them tell everyone about the cause. Then, each attendee writes down the nonprofit they personally favor, but the one receiving the most votes from attendees that evening receives a $100 personal check from every member, even those who couldn’t attend. Socializing after the meeting follows for those who have time to stay.
“It will be exciting at our December meeting to cross the $400,000 mark in our collective effort to make a difference to nonprofits serving Oceana,” said Amy LaBarge of Pentwater, one of the founding members. “Our membership stands at 155. Observers are always welcome to attend one of our quarterly meetings. They can join on the spot and participate that evening, or they can simply watch our selection process with no obligation to join.”
For more information, log onto facebook.com/oceanawomenwhocare, or call 313-268-2086.