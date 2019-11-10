Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. Much colder. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. About one inch of snow expected.