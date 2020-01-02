WHITEHALL – What is Yoga Onstage?
Well, lovers of wellness, The Playhouse at White Lake and community combined will have the chance to enjoy them all, once a month, all winter long.
Experience the stage for yourself through your personal yoga practice, guided inward with relaxing breath and feel-good movement. In lieu of a performance by others, practice alongside your neighbors and friends at this yoga workshop, set to a peaceful playlist and illuminated by twinkle lights on the playhouse stage.
Gentleness in January is the theme for this month's practice, when arguably, our spirits need it most. Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, a certified yoga teacher with eight years of training and experience, will guide a 90-minute yoga session on the second Saturdays of January through March.
These classes are designed to meet all levels and will allow for a primer to practice skills like gentleness, deep breathing and meditative movement. Whether completely new or seasoned to a yoga practice, you’ll be met with warmth and understanding at these sessions. This unique opportunity to practice yoga onstage at The Playhouse at White Lake will be a partial fundraiser for both White Lake Youth Theater and Kalon Arts and Yoga Company.
"Our hope is to create a winter community at the community icon, the Playhouse at White Lake, when the days are shorter, darker and colder and it can be difficult to find ways to stay active and engaged with others," said Davis-Dykema. "With whole-self health and mental well- being as our priority, we will approach each practice as a chance to draw on the skills that will help us move through our daily lives in ways that aid our mobility and comfort not just physically- but in mind and spirit, as well."
In January, participants will practice both three-part breathing and the audible exhale. The essential oil for this session (which can be opted out of any day) will be a blend of organic apricot, lavender and peppermint oils.
For those drawn to mindfulness and movement, each session will look something like the following. Sessions begin with breath work and intention setting, then start on the spine with straps for subtle flexibility and move into gentle, reclined spinal twists and hip openers. From hands and knees to standing and right into balance play, this practice will lead up to several restorative or yin yoga postures and a long, luxurious savasana (or final resting pose) with optional essential oils and our guided relaxation. Goals include feeling a little lighter on our feet, a little gentler with ourselves and hopefully- with the whole world around us.
WINTER COMMUNITY YOGA ONSTAGE DATES:
Yoga Onstage- Gentle January ($20) Saturday, January 11, 10-11:30 am
Yoga Onstage- Aware in February ($20) Saturday, February 8, 10-11:30 am
Yoga Onstage- March Mindful Flow ($20) Saturday, March 14, 10-11:30 am
Ages 6 and up are welcome, but those 10 and under should have an adult accompany them. $20 per session or $55 for all three. Advance registration is not required, but suggested, as limited space will be available onstage.
To register: Email kalonartsandyoga@gmail.com to reserve your space onstage.
THINGS TO CONSIDER
Dress comfortably to move and wear layers, as body temperatures can change throughout your practice. Bring a water bottle and yoga or exercise mat, along with any props you may like to use. A limited amount of props and mats will be available to borrow or purchase onsite at each class. Recommended: two pillows and a blanket are the ultimate in comfort for the final few restorative poses at the end of our practice, although not absolutely needed. These will not be provided.
Arrive at least 15 to 20 minutes early to sign your participation waiver and get yourself set up onstage. If you choose the 3-class option at your first session, you can sign in at that class for the entire series and simply arrive and set up immediately. Learn more at playhouseatwhitelake.org