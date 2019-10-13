Wow! This month flew by. It’s hard to believe we have been here in Texas at this church for over a month already. Today was the first day that the temperature did not hit 90+ in the afternoon.

Inside the church building, there are bunks of lumber everywhere. My husband is having the time of his life. Ken’s in there putting the final boards on the stage he built. Dozens of floor trusses were delivered today. There is a pile of 32 four foot lights ready to be installed. Piles of 2 x 4’s are everywhere. I walk through all this lumber and I am in awe that he will have most, if not all, installed before we leave for home in two months.

It never ceases to amaze Ken and myself how much we love this “job” God has given us to do. When we first hoped we could help one church build their building, we never dreamed it would turn into this full-time ministry called Priscilla and Aquila Ministries. Ken builds and I bake and sew.

I love to quilt. So all of you quilters will appreciate this when I tell you I invested in my hobby this month and bought an Accuquilt cutting system. I tend to measure once, and cut two or three times. I’m hoping with this new cutting system, this will be behind me. I make quilts for charity and I know my quilts could be much nicer if I could just learn to cut straight. If any of you reading this has experience with this cutting system, drop me a line. I would love to connect and see what you do with yours.

Since being here, I have been baking much more. Seems crazy to bake in the hot weather, but cinnamon rolls and cookies are a hit no matter when. Every week is a potluck on Wednesday night, so I bake something every week for that. This week is chicken enchiladas. Last week, I baked my Razzleberry Pie with blueberries I brought from Palmers Blueberry farm in Whitehall. I’ll share my recipe here but please don’t go looking for any razzleberries...there is no such thing, Razzleberry just means a berry pie with three or more berries baked together. .

As I am writing this, it is evening and the sun is setting. It’s the time of day the vultures are returning to roost for the night on the cell tower across the road. It’s fascinating to watch dozens of vultures fly-in every evening. These birds play a major role here. Ranchers rely on them to clean the dead carcasses. Deer are hit almost every night along the road and these vultures will take care of them in short order. When I visited the Blanford Nature Center in Grand Rapids, I learned the vital role these birds play in nature. Before then, I would have told you these birds are big and ugly. Now, I watch with fascination as they do the job they were created to do.

And finally, we spent this past weekend in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the 2019 Family Gathering and Ranch Rodeo Finals of the American Fellowship of Cowboy Churches. It was a restful weekend seeing old friends and meeting new friends. It concluded the Built God Tough rodeo series. This rodeo series was started in a church here in Texas but has grown into many states. We watched mini bull riders eight years or younger, then older kids through adult. The bulls are matched to their age. I’d like to say I sat through this rodeo, but honestly, I will never understand the desire of anyone to get on the back of a bronc bull for the hope of an eight second ride. We left before it concluded.

We have no plans to travel anywhere this month. The piles of lumber and the push to get the church built is the focus now until we come home. I am looking forward to being back home again and the holiday fun with the kids and grandkids. If you would like to connect with me, find me on Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends. Or email me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com. I’m praying for our country this month and for my beautiful White Lake area.

RazzleBerry Pie

I - 2-crust unbaked pie shell

3 cups Blueberries, frozen

1 cup Raspberries, frozen

1 cup Strawberries, frozen

1 ⅓ cup sugar, divided

5 Tbs. Clear Jel (or cornstarch)

⅓ cup water

Roll one pie crust into pie dish and bake in 375 degree oven for 10 minutes.

Put berries, 1 cup sugar and water in saucepan and bring to boil. Stir occasionally. While cooking, mix Clear Jel with sugar. When mixture boils, stir in sugar mixture by tablespoons. Continue cooking while allowing berries to thicken.

Remove pie shell from over and pour warm berries into shell. Cover with remaining crust. Finish crust any way you choose. I brush with milk and sprinkle sugar on top.. Bake for another 50 - 60 minutes. It’s done when berries are bubbly and crust is browned.

(I buy my Clear Jel at Whispering Pines in Fremont, commonly known as the Amish store. I prefer Clear Jel over cornstarch because it does not make the filling cloudy as cornstarch or flour will.)